First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NYSE FBP traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

