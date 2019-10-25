Financial Survey: NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) versus Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

This table compares NextEra Energy and Portland General Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $16.73 billion 6.78 $6.64 billion $7.70 30.72 Portland General Electric $1.99 billion 2.55 $212.00 million $2.37 23.93

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. Portland General Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 16.92% 10.59% 3.72% Portland General Electric 9.61% 7.93% 2.50%

Volatility and Risk

NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NextEra Energy and Portland General Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 1 12 0 2.92 Portland General Electric 1 2 1 0 2.00

NextEra Energy presently has a consensus target price of $226.38, suggesting a potential downside of 4.12%. Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.54%. Given NextEra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NextEra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Portland General Electric on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of February 16, 2018, the company operated approximately 46,790 megawatts of net generating capacity. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 5 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida with approximately 75,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines and approximately 620 substations. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,627 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 885,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.