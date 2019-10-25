Financial Contrast: Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) versus Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Citrix Systems and Manhattan Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 2 3 2 0 2.00 Manhattan Associates 0 0 3 0 3.00

Citrix Systems presently has a consensus price target of $105.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.57%. Manhattan Associates has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.97%. Given Manhattan Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than Citrix Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 17.60% 95.52% 11.49% Manhattan Associates 15.58% 64.06% 27.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citrix Systems and Manhattan Associates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $2.97 billion 4.74 $575.66 million $4.58 23.53 Manhattan Associates $559.16 million 8.79 $104.69 million $1.58 48.38

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Associates. Citrix Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Citrix Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Manhattan Associates does not pay a dividend. Citrix Systems pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Citrix Systems has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Citrix Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both. Its workspace services also comprise Citrix Endpoint Management enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data people need for business productivity. In addition, the company offers networking products comprising Citrix ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller designed for organizations undergoing digital transformation; and Citrix SD-WAN that enhances applications delivered from the legacy data center, cloud, or SaaS. Further, it provides content collaboration offerings that include Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses. Additionally, the company offers support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. It also provides inventory optimization and planning solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, the company resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

