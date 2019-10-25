Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,359. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $30.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 184,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Finally, Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

