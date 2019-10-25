Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $31.00 at Bank of America

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 410,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,359. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $30.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,045.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

