Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $31.00 at Bank of America

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.
Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 410,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,359. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $30.20.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,045.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
