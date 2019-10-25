Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRGI shares. ValuEngine raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ FRGI traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $8.82. 181,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,462. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,378,000 after acquiring an additional 110,102 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 52.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 519,316 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 750,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 195,978 shares in the last quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors LP now owns 435,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

