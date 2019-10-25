Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $92.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

