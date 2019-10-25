Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Trading Down 0.5%

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 207.50 ($2.71), 792,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208.50 ($2.72).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 215.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.98.

In other news, insider Linda Yueh bought 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £4,937.34 ($6,451.51).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

