Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Federated Investors stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.49. 1,296,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,021. Federated Investors has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FII shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 195,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,044.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

