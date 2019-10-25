Federated Investors Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:FII)

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

FII opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16. Federated Investors has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Investors will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,044.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FII shares. ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

