Fearnley Fonds Lowers Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to Hold

Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Fearnley Fonds currently has $6.00 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Transocean from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC set a $12.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.04.

RIG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.68. 456,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,981,166. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.81 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 33.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $162,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 138,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,515 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,380 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,363,222 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 91,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 369,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

