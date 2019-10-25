FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE FBK opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.98.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3,218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 223,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 192,711 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 185,395 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 595,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 125,019 shares in the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

