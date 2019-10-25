Farmers Trust Co. Trims Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 254.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,558.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $412,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,164.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,234 shares of company stock worth $10,722,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $185.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.14 and its 200 day moving average is $171.84. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

