Farmers Trust Co. Sells 65 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $162.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

