Farmers Trust Co. Sells 178 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CINF. ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

