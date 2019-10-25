Farmers Trust Co. Sells 178 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe acquired 7,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $866,427.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.51.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

