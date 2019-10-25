Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Raytheon accounts for approximately 1.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total value of $491,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $211.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $214.06.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.68.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

