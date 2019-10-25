Fantom Market Cap Hits $20.76 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Kucoin, DDEX and IDEX. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $20.76 million and $4.27 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fantom has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00217243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.01536469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00090018 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bgogo, IDEX, Kucoin, Bibox, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

