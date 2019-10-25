Faceter (FACE) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $7.50 and $20.33. Faceter has a market capitalization of $621,881.00 and approximately $2,540.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037811 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.47 or 0.05546716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001022 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00043574 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000146 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $18.94, $33.94, $51.55, $50.98, $24.43, $32.15, $7.50, $13.77, $10.39 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

