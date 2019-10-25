Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Biegel & Waller LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $43,462,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total value of $9,925,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,232,038 shares of company stock valued at $779,822,243. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $186.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $531.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Summit Insights started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

