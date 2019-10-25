F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.41-$2.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.70 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $2.41-2.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an inline rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.62.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $7.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.94. 2,166,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.31. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $224,335.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $576,160.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,783 shares of company stock worth $2,219,345. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

