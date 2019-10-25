F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. F5 Networks updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $2.41-2.44 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.41-$2.44 EPS.

FFIV traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.25. 62,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.31. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $121.36 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. ValuEngine raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.62.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $37,906.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,875.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $290,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $802,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,783 shares of company stock worth $2,219,345. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

