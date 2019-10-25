Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.27, 9,739 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 485,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 621.04% and a negative return on equity of 165.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.