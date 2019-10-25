Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $24,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $1,246,722.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,760.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $6,649,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,677 shares in the company, valued at $63,521,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,671 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,833. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $137.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.81.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson set a $162.00 target price on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $188.00 target price on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.76.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

