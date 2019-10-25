Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Exfo in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Exfo had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $70.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exfo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO opened at $4.19 on Friday. Exfo has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $225.17 million, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Exfo by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exfo during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exfo during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Exfo during the second quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exfo during the second quarter worth approximately $918,000. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

