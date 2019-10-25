Exane Asset Management Invests $29,000 in Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK)

Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Carbon Black in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Carbon Black in the 1st quarter valued at $13,984,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Carbon Black by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,944 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Carbon Black by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Carbon Black by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 63,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $26.00 price target on shares of Carbon Black and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Carbon Black from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Carbon Black presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.97.

In other news, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Viscuso sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,874 shares of company stock worth $4,024,684 over the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLK opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Carbon Black Inc has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carbon Black Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

