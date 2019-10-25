EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.92.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXACT Sciences stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,930. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.10 and a beta of 1.42. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $383,138.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,116 shares of company stock worth $1,628,440. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.