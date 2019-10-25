Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on EVOK. ValuEngine raised Evoke Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 52,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,804. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

