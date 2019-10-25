Evergy (EVRG) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) is one of 24 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Evergy to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Evergy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Evergy
|$4.28 billion
|$535.80 million
|23.92
|Evergy Competitors
|$8.22 billion
|$404.32 million
|18.47
Profitability
This table compares Evergy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Evergy
|11.74%
|6.44%
|2.42%
|Evergy Competitors
|5.12%
|9.48%
|2.62%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
84.5% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Evergy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Dividends
Evergy pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Evergy pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 68.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Evergy lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.
Risk & Volatility
Evergy has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy’s competitors have a beta of 0.24, indicating that their average share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Evergy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Evergy
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2.17
|Evergy Competitors
|375
|1692
|1193
|13
|2.26
Evergy presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.35%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential downside of 4.88%. Given Evergy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evergy is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
Evergy competitors beat Evergy on 10 of the 15 factors compared.
About Evergy
Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.
