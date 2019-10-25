Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $104.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.05. 38,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,760. PTC has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $102.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $54,356.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $337,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,783.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,343 shares of company stock worth $425,869 over the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 50.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 16.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 374,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 53,224 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 310,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 10.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

