Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter.

Shares of EVBN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. 180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $90,597.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,949.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

