Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. DA Davidson currently has $168.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $170.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.22.

Shares of EEFT traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.92. The stock had a trading volume of 405,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.35. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $91.78 and a 12-month high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $691.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 86.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

