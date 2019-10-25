Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.64

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 32742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $132.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 39.6% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

