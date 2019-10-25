Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EURN. ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Euronav stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.07. 1,462,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. Euronav has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $132.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

