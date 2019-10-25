EUNO (EUNO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $412.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. EUNO has a total market cap of $181,106.00 and approximately $412.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EUNO has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006698 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000616 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 127.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 32,220,534 coins and its circulating supply is 28,725,827 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

