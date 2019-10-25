ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) Trading Up 1.5%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.60, approximately 12,908 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 270,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

