Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 255.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:ETON traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. 169,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen acquired 5,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

