Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.83 EPS

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83), Fidelity Earnings reports. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share.

NYSE ESS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $326.18. 142,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.15. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.33. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $235.51 and a 12 month high of $334.17.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. ValuEngine lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.26.

In other news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 12,327 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.00, for a total value of $3,919,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total value of $4,316,344.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,541,502.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.