Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 349.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,941 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 273,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 93,265 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,395,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $26,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,300.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,055,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,720. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 3.33. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $37.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.44 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

