Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $827,000 Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

USAK opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $68.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.42.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $133.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USA Truck news, CFO Jason R. Bates acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy W. Guin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,452.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,896 shares of company stock worth $289,084. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of USA Truck from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 target price on shares of USA Truck and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

