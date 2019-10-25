Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $14.15 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,780.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,772.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,845.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.18). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price target (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,240.04.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

