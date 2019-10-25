Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,480 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 706,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 453,625 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 199,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFIE opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $96.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.62. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.77.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

