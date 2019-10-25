Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,561,000 after acquiring an additional 394,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,718,000 after acquiring an additional 627,318 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after acquiring an additional 104,153 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price target on Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,190 shares of company stock worth $6,628,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.64. Ambarella Inc has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $67.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

