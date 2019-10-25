Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47-1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $885-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $880.63 million.Equifax also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.55-5.60 EPS.

EFX stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.39. 39,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,546. Equifax has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.36.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

