Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Epizyme's first new drug application (NDA) for lead candidate tazemetostat in epithelioid sarcoma is under FDA review. The regulatory body has set an action date of Jan 23, 2020. If approved, tazemetostat will become the first commercially available EZH2 inhibitor and the first treatment specifically indicated for epithelioid sarcoma patients. The company is also on track to submit its second NDA for the drug in follicular lymphoma. Epizyme is making efforts to develop the drug for a number of hematological malignancies and genetically-defined solid tumors. The company also has a robust pipeline. However, with no approved product in its portfolio, Epizyme is yet to generate revenues. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of Epizyme and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.57.

EPZM stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.62. 23,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,465. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Epizyme’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 733.8% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 493,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 434,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 135.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

