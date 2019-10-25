Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. Envista also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.47-0.51 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. 655,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,204. Envista has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $29.74.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $659.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.45 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,000 over the last ninety days.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

