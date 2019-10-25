Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $659.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.45 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Envista updated its Q4 guidance to $0.47-0.51 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.73-1.76 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $28.21. 655,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,204. Envista has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

