Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 161,381 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,381 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 5,221,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 424,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV opened at $4.73 on Friday. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

