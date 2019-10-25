Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 18,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

In other news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $5,684,829.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,133 shares of company stock valued at $23,680,163 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $162.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

