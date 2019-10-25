Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 45,390 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,390 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $106,911,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,150,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,412 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,736,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,090,000 after purchasing an additional 742,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,800,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,212,000 after purchasing an additional 622,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE CAH opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.